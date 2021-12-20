Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Burberry Group stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

