BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 940,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,725,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 8.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

