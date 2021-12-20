BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $5.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.