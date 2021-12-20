BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on BW LPG in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8721 per share. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 15.91%.

About BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

