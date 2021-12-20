C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 110,381 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $240,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,592,000 after acquiring an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after buying an additional 773,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.