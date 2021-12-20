C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 146 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,569.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

