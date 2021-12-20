C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 400 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 65.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $348.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $242.77 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

