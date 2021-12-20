C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.34% of Quidel worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $161.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

