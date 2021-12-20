C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $393.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

