C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

EW stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

