C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,249,751. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

