C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 130,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 1.21% of Coherus BioSciences worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CHRS stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.