C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 15,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.36% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,184 shares of company stock worth $13,070,276 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $124.88 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

