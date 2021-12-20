C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 27,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

