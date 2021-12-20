C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 46,689 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,689 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 43.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

