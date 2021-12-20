C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 8,563 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

