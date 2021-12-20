Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CRNCY opened at $4.96 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

