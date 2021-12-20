CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

