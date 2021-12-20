Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFWFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

