Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.74. The company has a market cap of C$86.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

