Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Down 0.9%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.32 and last traded at $137.25. Approximately 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.