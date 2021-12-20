Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

