Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.21

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 2238489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.