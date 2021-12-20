Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 19.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 51.3% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

