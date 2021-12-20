CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head to Head Contrast

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CarMax alerts:

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.18 $746.92 million $7.04 19.54 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.48% 25.78% 5.20% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CarMax and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 0 3 9 0 2.75 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax presently has a consensus price target of $155.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.