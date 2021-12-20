Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) in a report released on Monday, December 13th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.86% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Agnico Eagle Backed Junior Trading at a 67% Discount – Re-Initiating Coverage” and dated December 13, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

FRC Top Pick.”

Shares of ECR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,916. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cartier Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.18 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

