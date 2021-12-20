Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head-To-Head Review

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.29 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.28 $16.60 million $4.42 10.34

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57% Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

