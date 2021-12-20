CashHand (CHND) Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $73,959.35 and $85.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00028453 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,384 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

