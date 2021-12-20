Castweet Price Tops $0.0836 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $149,949.82 and $247.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00282492 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2,591.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

