CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 422,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.