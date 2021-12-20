Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

