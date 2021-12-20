CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $34.87 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $344.40 million and $34.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

