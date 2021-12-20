Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

CVE stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.41. 4,579,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,840. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

