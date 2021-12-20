Centrica’s (CNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.48) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.90 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.74. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 40.51 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

