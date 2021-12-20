Centrica’s (CNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.48) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.90 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.74. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 40.51 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

