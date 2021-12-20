Ceres Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233,010.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Ceres has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $233,010.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $214.29 or 0.00456390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 7,137 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

