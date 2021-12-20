Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.59. 1,465,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

