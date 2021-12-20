Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

