Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.