China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Trading Up 0.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

