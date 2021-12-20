China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 346,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CYYHF opened at $1.33 on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

