Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) traded down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.55. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiyoda from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of $924.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter. Chiyoda had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 29.40%.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

