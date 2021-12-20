Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th.

CHYHY opened at $19.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.5232 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

