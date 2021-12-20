Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cian.

Get Cian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,442. Cian has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.