Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,849,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

C opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

