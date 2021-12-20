Citigroup Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $232.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.96. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,583. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.