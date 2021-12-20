CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,412% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

