Clear Secure, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

YOU opened at $27.06 on Monday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $329,638,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $39,166,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

