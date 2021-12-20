Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.65

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 27923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.
CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
