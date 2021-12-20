Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.65

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 27923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

