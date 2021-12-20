Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.96. 9,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

