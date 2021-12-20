Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.96. 9,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.