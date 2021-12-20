ClinTex CTi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $521,956.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $6.17 million and $521,956.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.